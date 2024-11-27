Left Menu

The Lebanon Ceasefire: A Pledge for Peace

The ceasefire deal in Lebanon aims to restore peace, with the United States and France pledging support for its implementation. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed readiness to enforce the agreement, warning Hezbollah against any violations.

Updated: 27-11-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:26 IST
A ceasefire deal for Lebanon marks a significant step towards peace, as outlined in a joint statement from U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders have committed to ensuring the ceasefire's full implementation, fostering conditions for calm in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also signaled his readiness to enforce the agreement, emphasizing his willingness to respond decisively to any breaches by Hezbollah.

This diplomatic effort echoes the international community's hope for sustained stability in Lebanon, as both Western powers coordinate actions to uphold the terms of the ceasefire.

