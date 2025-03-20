Left Menu

Britain to Host Grand Départ of Tour de France in 2027

In 2027, Britain will host the Grand Départ of both the Tour de France and the women's edition for the first time since 2014. The men's race will kick off in Edinburgh, while stages in England and Wales will also occur. The women's race marks its inaugural stages in Britain.

Britain is set to host the Grand Départ for both the Tour de France and the women's version in 2027, marking the first time the races start in the country since 2014. This will be the 28th occasion that the prestigious cycling tournament begins outside of France.

Organisers confirmed that the men's Tour de France will commence in Edinburgh, Scotland, with additional stages planned in England and Wales. This eagerly awaited return to British soil underscores the nation's enthusiasm and historical connection with the event.

The Tour de France Femmes will also feature stages in Britain for the first time. The precise starting location for the women's race remains to be announced, promising fans a thrilling spectacle across England, Scotland, and Wales.

