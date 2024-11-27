Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, President Joe Biden announced a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, intended as a permanent cessation of hostilities. The agreement comes amid deadly conflict ignited by the Gaza situation, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.

Under the terms, Israel will withdraw its troops from Lebanon over the next 60 days, allowing the Lebanese Army to regain control of their territory. The move aims to dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and ensure lasting security for both nations.

The ceasefire has been welcomed by international leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres. It marks the beginning of a critical process to restore peace and stability in the region, signaling a potential shift toward a broader, long-term peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)