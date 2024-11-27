Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
President Joe Biden has announced a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hezbollah, aiming for a permanent cessation of hostilities. Israel will withdraw troops from Lebanon within 60 days, with the Lebanese Army taking control. The ceasefire seeks to end decades of deadly conflict and promote regional stability.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, President Joe Biden announced a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, intended as a permanent cessation of hostilities. The agreement comes amid deadly conflict ignited by the Gaza situation, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.
Under the terms, Israel will withdraw its troops from Lebanon over the next 60 days, allowing the Lebanese Army to regain control of their territory. The move aims to dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and ensure lasting security for both nations.
The ceasefire has been welcomed by international leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres. It marks the beginning of a critical process to restore peace and stability in the region, signaling a potential shift toward a broader, long-term peace strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- peace deal
- Biden
- US-brokered
- conflict
- security
- withdrawal
- stability
ALSO READ
Trump's Blueprint for Progress: Building on Biden's Legacy
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Escalating Ukraine Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Provoking Ukraine Conflict Amid Trump's Return
Beirut Blasts: No Ceasefire as Conflict Intensifies