Kevin Hassett: From Economic Strategies to Influential Advisory Roles

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kevin Hassett, a significant figure from his previous administration, to head the National Economic Council. Having served as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019, Hassett has been pivotal in shaping domestic and international economic policies.

After his tenure with the CEA, Hassett briefly re-entered government to address the COVID pandemic, forecasting severe economic repercussions. Currently, he holds prestigious positions at the Milken Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His academic credentials include a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Throughout his career, Hassett has advised multiple presidential campaigns, authored impactful economic literature, and played a role at influential institutions like the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. His book, "Dow 36,000," gained attention right before the dot.com bubble burst. Today, Hassett remains a prominent conservative economist, urging policymakers to tackle unemployment issues post-recession.

