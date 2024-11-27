Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Demands EVM Audit After Poll Setback

Following the Maharashtra assembly polls defeat, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, called for verification of EVM-VVPATs. Allegations of voting discrepancies were discussed with Uddhav Thackeray. Mahayuti coalition's decisive win has prompted opposition scrutiny over the electronic voting process.

Following a significant setback in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, candidates from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, are demanding verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in their constituencies.

In a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, losing candidates questioned the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the elections. This move comes after the Mahayuti coalition secured a sweeping victory, winning 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA managed only 46.

Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, who contested from Chandivali, emphasized the need for scrutiny of EVMs, citing complaints from party members and voters. Concerns have risen around potential tampering, prompting calls for an audit in accordance with a Supreme Court directive.

