Left Menu

Foxconn Confident Amid New Tariff Challenges

Foxconn, a leading contract manufacturer and key Apple supplier, expects minimal impact from new U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump due to its global manufacturing presence. Chairman Young Liu indicated that clients would bear the brunt of tariffs, and highlighted ongoing investments in Mexico aligned with the trend towards regional manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:45 IST
Foxconn Confident Amid New Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Foxconn, a prominent player in the global manufacturing sector, has expressed confidence in weathering the storm of new tariffs expected under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The company's widespread manufacturing footprint is set to mitigate potential impacts, according to recent statements by Chairman Young Liu.

Discussing the issue at a forum in Taipei, Liu emphasized that it is likely the tariffs' primary burden will fall on Foxconn's clients. This strategy highlights the company's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.

Liu also revealed Foxconn's plans to continue its investments in Mexico. This move aligns with an industry shift towards regional manufacturing as companies seek to adapt to changing trade policies and market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024