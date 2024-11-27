China's Defence Shake-Up: Dong Jun Under Corruption Probe

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has come under investigation amid an expansive anti-corruption probe impacting the leadership of the People's Liberation Army, as reported by the Financial Times.

This marks the third consecutive Chinese defence minister embroiled in corruption allegations. Current and former U.S. officials have confirmed the probe's focus on Dong, who mirrors the recent purges of PLA generals and defence industry executives.

Dong, who has served as the PLA Navy chief, assumed the ministerial position in December 2023 but did not secure a spot on China's top military body, the Central Military Commission. His predecessors, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, were expelled from the Communist Party for severe disciplinary breaches, indicating systemic challenges within China's defence ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)