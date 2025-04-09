Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Congress Over Tariff Negotiations, Announces Pharma Tariff Plans

President Trump ridiculed tariff-concerned countries, boasting superior negotiation skills and opposing Congress's involvement. He mocked China's hypothetical gain from Congress-led talks and hinted at imposing significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector, expecting companies to shift American operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST
US President Donald Trump at National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner in Washington DC (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing address at the National Republican Congressional Committee, President Donald Trump disparaged nations impacted by tariffs, claiming they were desperate to negotiate with him.

Trump criticized some Republicans in Congress, asserting his negotiating superiority, claiming that congressional involvement would benefit China by eliminating tariffs.

He revealed plans to impose significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry, predicting companies will move production to the U.S. to take advantage of the large market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

