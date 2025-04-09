Trump Criticizes Congress Over Tariff Negotiations, Announces Pharma Tariff Plans

In a scathing address at the National Republican Congressional Committee, President Donald Trump disparaged nations impacted by tariffs, claiming they were desperate to negotiate with him.

Trump criticized some Republicans in Congress, asserting his negotiating superiority, claiming that congressional involvement would benefit China by eliminating tariffs.

He revealed plans to impose significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry, predicting companies will move production to the U.S. to take advantage of the large market.

