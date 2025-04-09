India's Strategic Support Plan for Exporters Faces Global Tariff Challenges

India is exploring strategies to assist its exporters facing challenges from the recent U.S. tariff hikes. Measures under consideration include extending interest subsidies on bank loans and providing various incentives, according to two government sources familiar with the matter.

A meeting led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, set for Wednesday, will delve into potential support strategies. It will involve discussions with nearly 30 export promotion councils, representing industries such as textiles, gems, jewellery, and engineering goods. The focus will be on identifying financially viable methods to bolster vulnerable sectors.

The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced interest rates, signaling further cuts, offering a potential reprieve for exporters. Additionally, plans are underway to provide government-backed insurance and marketing incentives aimed at targeting new markets in Latin America and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)