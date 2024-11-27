Left Menu

Indo-Pacific Collaboration and Global Political Developments

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the need for a collaborative approach in the Indo-Pacific region and views the G7 as a potential partner. The political landscape in Pakistan shifts as protests are called off after government intervention, and global political developments include US-India collaboration and Middle Eastern peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the need for a broader collaborative approach in the Indo-Pacific region, identifying the G7 as a key partner in this strategy.

In political developments from Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Insaf party has officially called off its protests in Islamabad following a midnight crackdown by the government, marking a crucial turn in the nation's political dynamics.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that US-India relations have grown stronger, with US official Antony Blinken affirming the strength of their partnership. In West Asia, signs of celebration in Beirut follow an effective Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, which aims to ensure a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

