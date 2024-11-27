Indo-Pacific Collaboration and Global Political Developments

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the need for a broader collaborative approach in the Indo-Pacific region, identifying the G7 as a key partner in this strategy.

In political developments from Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Insaf party has officially called off its protests in Islamabad following a midnight crackdown by the government, marking a crucial turn in the nation's political dynamics.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that US-India relations have grown stronger, with US official Antony Blinken affirming the strength of their partnership. In West Asia, signs of celebration in Beirut follow an effective Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, which aims to ensure a lasting peace.

