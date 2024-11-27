Left Menu

Turbulent Times: PTI Calls Off Protests Amid Crackdown

Imran Khan's PTI halts protests in Islamabad after a severe crackdown resulted in fatalities and injuries. The operation saw mass arrests and alleged government brutality. Roads were reopened as security forces cleared protestors. Despite severe clashes, Khan promises more actions as the party prepares future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:07 IST
Turbulent Times: PTI Calls Off Protests Amid Crackdown
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The political turmoil in Islamabad reached a climax as former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, called off its protests following a violent crackdown by authorities. The midnight operation resulted in at least four deaths and over 50 injuries, with roads in the capital reopened and cleaned after the chaotic demonstration.

Concerns heightened over the whereabouts of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were leading the protest march. PTI sources confirmed they were in Mansehra town, near Abbotabad. The protests described as a 'massacre' by the party, escalated tensions with security forces, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated, criticized the government's violence as state brutality while calling for future protests. Meanwhile, normalcy began to return to Islamabad as authorities resumed road operations and businesses slowly reopened. The situation also briefly impacted the stock exchange and aviation routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024