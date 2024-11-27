Naseem Solanki: Championing Change in Sishamau
Naseem Solanki, newly-elected as Samajwadi Party MLA from Sishamau, committed to development and addressing constituents' concerns. She highlighted police barriers during bypolls, which she won by 8,564 votes after her husband's disqualification. Solanki aims to remain active in her community.
- Country:
- India
Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected MLA from Sishamau under the Samajwadi Party banner, officially took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.
Expressing gratitude, Solanki pledged to prioritize the development work in the constituency, which she claimed has been stalled for two years. She emphasized her commitment to actively engage with residents to address their issues.
Addressing allegations of irregularities during the recent bypolls, Solanki pointed to police interference on election day that obstructed voters. She successfully secured her seat by defeating her closest opponent by a margin of 8,564 votes, following her husband's disqualification due to a criminal conviction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar
Assam's By-Elections: The Political 'Semi-Final' in Five Key Constituencies
Battlefield of Ballots: Rajasthan By-Elections Crucial for BJP Revival
Voting begins for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal: Official.
West Bengal By-Elections: A Test of Political Strength