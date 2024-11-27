Left Menu

Naseem Solanki: Championing Change in Sishamau

Naseem Solanki, newly-elected as Samajwadi Party MLA from Sishamau, committed to development and addressing constituents' concerns. She highlighted police barriers during bypolls, which she won by 8,564 votes after her husband's disqualification. Solanki aims to remain active in her community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected MLA from Sishamau under the Samajwadi Party banner, officially took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Expressing gratitude, Solanki pledged to prioritize the development work in the constituency, which she claimed has been stalled for two years. She emphasized her commitment to actively engage with residents to address their issues.

Addressing allegations of irregularities during the recent bypolls, Solanki pointed to police interference on election day that obstructed voters. She successfully secured her seat by defeating her closest opponent by a margin of 8,564 votes, following her husband's disqualification due to a criminal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

