Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suspended its protests in Islamabad after a deadly crackdown by authorities. The clashes resulted in several deaths and injuries. The PTI criticized the government and security forces, urging legal actions over violence against its supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:08 IST
Protests Erupt in Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic sequence of events, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, halted its demonstrations in Islamabad following a severe government crackdown that left several fatalities in its wake.

The PTI had initially mounted a considerable protest at D-Chowk, only to be dispelled by forceful action from security personnel. Authorities reported that the confrontation resulted in multiple casualties and prompted the arrest of hundreds of protestors.

As tensions simmer, PTI has criticized the government's heavy-handed approach and is urging legal scrutiny against top government officials, alleging brutality against unarmed demonstrators. The unfolding political drama continues to keep the nation on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024