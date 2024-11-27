Protests Erupt in Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suspended its protests in Islamabad after a deadly crackdown by authorities. The clashes resulted in several deaths and injuries. The PTI criticized the government and security forces, urging legal actions over violence against its supporters.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a dramatic sequence of events, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, halted its demonstrations in Islamabad following a severe government crackdown that left several fatalities in its wake.
The PTI had initially mounted a considerable protest at D-Chowk, only to be dispelled by forceful action from security personnel. Authorities reported that the confrontation resulted in multiple casualties and prompted the arrest of hundreds of protestors.
As tensions simmer, PTI has criticized the government's heavy-handed approach and is urging legal scrutiny against top government officials, alleging brutality against unarmed demonstrators. The unfolding political drama continues to keep the nation on edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lahore and Islamabad Tackle Smog with Stringent Measures
Bullets Ground Flights: Airlines Halt Haiti Services Amid Escalating Violence
Pakistan's Air Quality Crisis: Experts Demand Immediate Action
IMF Raises Concerns Over Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amid Solar Surge
Pakistan Seeks Clarity on India's Champions Trophy Boycott