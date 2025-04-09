NAPA Urges Action as Violence Threatens Punjab's Stability

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, describing it as a threat to public safety and democracy.

NAPA's statement comes after a bomb blast targeted BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, marking a significant spike in violence.

According to Satnam Singh Chahal, NAPA's executive director, the escalating violence has instilled fear among the Punjabi diaspora globally, making them hesitant to visit the region.

He emphasized the need for urgent measures to restore peace, vital for maintaining Punjab's societal and economic stability.

NAPA has urged local authorities to expedite investigations and hold perpetrators accountable to reassure the public and the global community.

Chahal reiterated that public confidence in law enforcement is essential for the continued prosperity of Punjab and its connections with the global Punjabi community.

