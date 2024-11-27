Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand's Chief Minister Amidst Grand Ceremony

Hemant Soren is poised to assume office as Jharkhand's chief minister for the fourth time, with a ceremonial oath-taking scheduled at Morabadi Ground. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath, slated for 4 pm, with participation from prominent political figures, including dignitaries from the INDIA bloc.

Soren's victory in the recent assembly polls, where he retained the Barhait seat with a significant majority, marks a significant milestone as his JMM-led coalition captured 56 out of 81 seats, outpacing the BJP-led NDA, which secured 24 seats. Soren expressed gratitude towards the people of Jharkhand for their faith in his leadership, emphasizing a commitment to fulfilling their aspirations.

The event will witness the presence of distinguished attendees, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and several other key political leaders. Soren also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended invitations to other political allies, underscoring united efforts for Jharkhand's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)