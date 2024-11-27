BJP Mocks Congress Over EVM Criticism, Suggests Leadership Change

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Congress for attributing its loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asserting that poor leadership, not the machines, is to blame. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to consider replacing Rahul Gandhi instead of focusing on EVMs.

The comments from the BJP came in response to Kharge's recent remarks advocating a switch back to ballot paper voting, which he argued would reveal the true standing of political parties. Kharge's call was made during the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' event earlier this week, where he also encouraged a campaign akin to the Bharat Jodo Yatra to push for this change.

Patra, taking a jibe at Kharge, suggested that if the Congress leader is dissatisfied with the Election Commission and other governance institutions, he could relocate to 'planet Mars' with Rahul Gandhi. The BJP insists that Congress failed the elections due to what they termed 'Rahul's bekar (poor) management' rather than flaws in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)