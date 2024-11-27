Inside NCP: A Spat Over Political Gestures
NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari criticized a photo showing consultant Naresh Arora putting his arm around Ajit Pawar, sparking internal conflict. Mitkari's remarks led to clarification from the party and rebuke from Pawar's son, Parth, emphasizing that Pawar did not share Mitkari's views.
- Country:
- India
An internal conflict surfaced within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when spokesperson Amol Mitkari expressed disapproval of a gesture made towards party chief Ajit Pawar.
Mitkari's objections were sparked by a photograph showing political consultant Naresh Arora with his arm around Pawar after the NCP's success in the Maharashtra elections. Mitkari voiced his sentiment on social media, only to face rebuke from both the party and Parth Pawar, Ajit's son.
Parth clarified that his father, Ajit Pawar, does not support Mitkari's stance and urged him to avoid making such statements publicly. NCP underscored that Mitkari's views were personal, not representative of the party's perspective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Magic Set to Influence Upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections
Rising Tensions: BJP Criticizes Congress 'Dog' Remarks Amidst Maharashtra Elections
Maha Vikas Aghadi Poised for Victory in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections
Sharad Pawar Critiques Modi's Rally Impact Amid Maharashtra Elections
Political Tempers Flare Ahead of Maharashtra Elections