Left Menu

Inside NCP: A Spat Over Political Gestures

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari criticized a photo showing consultant Naresh Arora putting his arm around Ajit Pawar, sparking internal conflict. Mitkari's remarks led to clarification from the party and rebuke from Pawar's son, Parth, emphasizing that Pawar did not share Mitkari's views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:30 IST
Inside NCP: A Spat Over Political Gestures
  • Country:
  • India

An internal conflict surfaced within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when spokesperson Amol Mitkari expressed disapproval of a gesture made towards party chief Ajit Pawar.

Mitkari's objections were sparked by a photograph showing political consultant Naresh Arora with his arm around Pawar after the NCP's success in the Maharashtra elections. Mitkari voiced his sentiment on social media, only to face rebuke from both the party and Parth Pawar, Ajit's son.

Parth clarified that his father, Ajit Pawar, does not support Mitkari's stance and urged him to avoid making such statements publicly. NCP underscored that Mitkari's views were personal, not representative of the party's perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024