Inside NCP: A Spat Over Political Gestures

An internal conflict surfaced within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when spokesperson Amol Mitkari expressed disapproval of a gesture made towards party chief Ajit Pawar.

Mitkari's objections were sparked by a photograph showing political consultant Naresh Arora with his arm around Pawar after the NCP's success in the Maharashtra elections. Mitkari voiced his sentiment on social media, only to face rebuke from both the party and Parth Pawar, Ajit's son.

Parth clarified that his father, Ajit Pawar, does not support Mitkari's stance and urged him to avoid making such statements publicly. NCP underscored that Mitkari's views were personal, not representative of the party's perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)