AIADMK Leaders Set to Convene in Chennai

The AIADMK party is gearing up for a significant assembly as its executive committee and general council are set to meet in Chennai on December 15, 2024. This announcement was made by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

Presided over by Chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain, the meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sri Varu Venkatachalapathi Palace, located on the city's outskirts. The gathering is expected to commence at 10 am, according to a party release.

Palaniswami has urged all executive committee members, general council members, and special invitees to attend the meeting. Invitations will be dispatched to those involved to ensure their presence at this pivotal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)