Nuclear Dilemma: The West's Controversial Proposal for Ukraine
Russia criticized the idea of arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons as 'insane', accusing the West of using it as leverage over Kyiv. The Kremlin warns such talks are irresponsible and pose a global risk. Ukraine gave up nuclear arms in 1994 for security assurances from Russia, the U.S., and Britain.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has branded the notion of Washington providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine as 'insane', stating it as a key reason for its military intervention in Ukraine.
According to The New York Times, unnamed Western officials suggested President Biden could offer nuclear armament to Ukraine before his term concludes. The idea has been met with severe backlash from Moscow, which regards it as a dangerous and provocative move.
Russian officials warn that such discussions could escalate tensions globally, as Ukraine abandoned its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s post-Soviet Union with assurances of protection from major powers like Russia and the U.S., a move President Zelenskiy attributes to Ukraine's current insecurities and NATO ambition.
