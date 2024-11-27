Left Menu

Nuclear Dilemma: The West's Controversial Proposal for Ukraine

Russia criticized the idea of arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons as 'insane', accusing the West of using it as leverage over Kyiv. The Kremlin warns such talks are irresponsible and pose a global risk. Ukraine gave up nuclear arms in 1994 for security assurances from Russia, the U.S., and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST
Nuclear Dilemma: The West's Controversial Proposal for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has branded the notion of Washington providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine as 'insane', stating it as a key reason for its military intervention in Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, unnamed Western officials suggested President Biden could offer nuclear armament to Ukraine before his term concludes. The idea has been met with severe backlash from Moscow, which regards it as a dangerous and provocative move.

Russian officials warn that such discussions could escalate tensions globally, as Ukraine abandoned its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s post-Soviet Union with assurances of protection from major powers like Russia and the U.S., a move President Zelenskiy attributes to Ukraine's current insecurities and NATO ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024