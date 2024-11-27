Rift Emerges in Maha Vikas Aghadi After Assembly Election Defeat

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly elections, tensions are surfacing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has indicated that a faction of the party's workers believes the party should contest future polls independently.

Reacting to Danve's comments, a Congress leader noted that their party also harbors similar aspirations for independent election contests. The MVA, comprising of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress, faced a significant defeat, securing only 46 of the 288 seats. In contrast, the ruling coalition, Mahayuti, claimed a sweeping victory with 230 seats.

This development has led to speculations about a potential fracture within the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Congress members, including Vijay Wadettiwar, have expressed concerns about electronic voting machines, attributing part of their electoral setback to malfunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)