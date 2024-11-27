Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Government Over Rs 36 Lakh Crore Petrol Loot

The Congress has accused the Central government, led by PM Narendra Modi, of extracting over Rs 36 lakh crore from citizens through taxes on petroleum products over the past five years. Congress leaders claim these actions disadvantage welfare schemes and disregard falling international crude oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing it of collecting over Rs 36 lakh crore from citizens through taxes on petrol and diesel in the past five years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that instead of bolstering welfare schemes, the government has slashed budget allocations by manipulating statistics. Highlighting the issue, Kharge claimed, "By imposing excessive taxes, the Modi government has looted substantial amounts from the common people."

Additionally, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed in the Rajya Sabha that even as global crude oil prices fell by 32% since May 2014, fuel prices in India remain exorbitantly high, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to rising inflation pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

