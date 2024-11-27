Congress Slams Modi Government Over Rs 36 Lakh Crore Petrol Loot

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing it of collecting over Rs 36 lakh crore from citizens through taxes on petrol and diesel in the past five years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that instead of bolstering welfare schemes, the government has slashed budget allocations by manipulating statistics. Highlighting the issue, Kharge claimed, "By imposing excessive taxes, the Modi government has looted substantial amounts from the common people."

Additionally, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed in the Rajya Sabha that even as global crude oil prices fell by 32% since May 2014, fuel prices in India remain exorbitantly high, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to rising inflation pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)