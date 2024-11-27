Kremlin Critic Faces New Trial Amidst Russian Crackdown on Dissent

Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov appeared in court for a second trial this week, as he continues to face legal challenges for opposing his country's war in Ukraine. The charges against the former Moscow municipal council member have been decried by his supporters and human rights groups.

The 63-year-old is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for criticizing Russia's military invasion, which he openly opposed during a council meeting by questioning a children's art event amidst reports of child casualties in Ukraine. This new trial accuses him of 'justifying terrorism'.

Gorinov's case is part of a wider crackdown on dissenters in Russia. Organizations like OVD-Info report that over 1,100 people have faced legal action for their anti-war stance since February 2022, with hundreds currently detained or institutionalized. Gorinov and other critics highlight the growing repression under Moscow's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)