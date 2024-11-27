Left Menu

Kremlin Critic Faces New Trial Amidst Russian Crackdown on Dissent

Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov, imprisoned for opposing Russia's war in Ukraine, faces a second trial. Gorinov, a former Moscow council member, is accused of 'justifying terrorism'. His case highlights Russia's crackdown on dissent following the Ukraine invasion, with many others similarly implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:18 IST
Kremlin Critic Faces New Trial Amidst Russian Crackdown on Dissent
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov appeared in court for a second trial this week, as he continues to face legal challenges for opposing his country's war in Ukraine. The charges against the former Moscow municipal council member have been decried by his supporters and human rights groups.

The 63-year-old is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for criticizing Russia's military invasion, which he openly opposed during a council meeting by questioning a children's art event amidst reports of child casualties in Ukraine. This new trial accuses him of 'justifying terrorism'.

Gorinov's case is part of a wider crackdown on dissenters in Russia. Organizations like OVD-Info report that over 1,100 people have faced legal action for their anti-war stance since February 2022, with hundreds currently detained or institutionalized. Gorinov and other critics highlight the growing repression under Moscow's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024