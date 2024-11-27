Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. Citizens Freed from China

China has released U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, concluding years of diplomacy over their wrongful detention. The release follows President Biden's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This marks a thawing of tensions and a revision of the U.S. travel advisory for China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:21 IST
In a diplomatic win for Washington, China has released U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, signaling an end to protracted negotiations over their detention. The Biden administration linked their release to the forthcoming upgrade of its travel advisory for China, a step eagerly awaited by Beijing.

The National Security Council announced the release, stating this marked the return of all Americans deemed wrongfully detained in China. The families of Swidan, Li, and Leung, who have been separated for years, will soon reunite. Chinese authorities maintain these cases were legally handled, while Politico notes reciprocal releases of Chinese nationals in the U.S.

Mark Swidan, a Texas businessman, faced 12 years in prison under controversial drug charges. Kai Li, detained since 2016 on disputed espionage claims, and John Leung, a life-sentenced alleged spy, have long been subjects of U.S.-China diplomatic talks. President Biden addressed their plight with President Xi during a recent summit in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

