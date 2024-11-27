The Verdict Looms: The Fate of Marine Le Pen and France's Political Landscape

French judges are poised to deliver verdicts on March 31 in the landmark trial of Marine Le Pen and her far-right party. The charges center on alleged misappropriation of European Union funds, with prosecutors advocating for a five-year ban on Le Pen holding public office, a decision that could reshape France's political future.

Le Pen, alongside her former National Front party colleagues and other defendants, faces accusations of diverting funds meant for work at the European Parliament to pay party staff. They staunchly deny wrongdoing, arguing the funds were used appropriately and that the case hinges on a narrow legal interpretation.

As the trial concluded, Le Pen remained defiant, emphasizing the democratic implications of a potential conviction. Her lawyer, Rodolphe Bosselut, labeled the prosecutors' demands as "a weapon of mass destruction against democracy" affecting millions of voters. The outcome may influence Le Pen's role in French politics, amid tensions with Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)