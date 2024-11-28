Left Menu

Orsi's Diplomatic Stand: Navigating Uruguay-Venezuela Ties

Uruguay's president-elect Yamandu Orsi has stated his intention to respect existing diplomatic relations with Venezuela, breaking from recent leaders' hard stances. He remains undecided on inviting Venezuelan President Maduro to his inauguration, a decision he will make at the time of the event.

Uruguay's president-elect Yamandu Orsi reiterated his contentious stance on Venezuela during a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of respecting the diplomatic relations currently in place. This marks a departure from the approach taken by recent leaders of the South American nation.

Orsi announced that he would make a decision "in the moment" regarding whether to extend an inauguration invitation to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who has faced increasing isolation in the region following a disputed election in July. The outgoing president, Luis Lacalle Pou, has consistently criticized Venezuela's authoritarian regime, most recently at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Despite the regional controversies, Uruguay continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Venezuela, highlighting Orsi's decision as a potential shift in foreign policy dynamics for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

