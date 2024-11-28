Orsi's Diplomatic Stand: Navigating Uruguay-Venezuela Ties

Uruguay's president-elect Yamandu Orsi reiterated his contentious stance on Venezuela during a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of respecting the diplomatic relations currently in place. This marks a departure from the approach taken by recent leaders of the South American nation.

Orsi announced that he would make a decision "in the moment" regarding whether to extend an inauguration invitation to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who has faced increasing isolation in the region following a disputed election in July. The outgoing president, Luis Lacalle Pou, has consistently criticized Venezuela's authoritarian regime, most recently at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Despite the regional controversies, Uruguay continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Venezuela, highlighting Orsi's decision as a potential shift in foreign policy dynamics for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)