Bomb Threats and Swatting: Trump's Transition Team Under Siege

President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks faced bomb threats and swatting attacks. The FBI is investigating these threats, including one against New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Law enforcement responded swiftly. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz also faced a threat. Earlier violence marked Trump's campaign.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several appointees and Cabinet nominees of President-elect Donald Trump have been targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, as announced by Trump's transition team on Wednesday.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the transition team, described the incidents as 'violent, unAmerican threats.' Authorities acted promptly to ensure their safety, for which Trump and his team expressed gratitude.

The FBI confirmed they are aware of the threats and are collaborating with law enforcement. Among those affected was Rep. Elise Stefanik, who faced a bomb threat at her residence. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz also received a bomb threat related to his residence, though no devices were found.

