Left Menu

Trump's Tough Stance: Mexico Agrees to Halt Illegal Immigration

US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Mexico agreed to stop illegal immigration to the US border. This follows Trump's threats of a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. Trump spoke with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and plans an anti-Fentanyl campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2024 07:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 07:22 IST
Trump's Tough Stance: Mexico Agrees to Halt Illegal Immigration
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump declared on Thursday that Mexico has committed to halting illegal immigration to the border with the United States.

This announcement comes in the wake of Trump's ultimatum to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, citing their failure to curb illegal immigration. Trump divulged the agreement after a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Additionally, Trump plans to launch a public campaign highlighting the dangers of Fentanyl, aiming to reduce its devastating impact on American communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024