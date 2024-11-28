Trump's Tough Stance: Mexico Agrees to Halt Illegal Immigration

US President-elect Donald Trump declared on Thursday that Mexico has committed to halting illegal immigration to the border with the United States.

This announcement comes in the wake of Trump's ultimatum to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, citing their failure to curb illegal immigration. Trump divulged the agreement after a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Additionally, Trump plans to launch a public campaign highlighting the dangers of Fentanyl, aiming to reduce its devastating impact on American communities.

