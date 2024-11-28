Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Second Term: A Hope for Jharkhand's Development Amidst Scrutiny

As Hemant Soren returns as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo emphasizes a need for development and learning from past mistakes. Soren's victory marks a historic moment in Jharkhand, and his government faces both support and vigilance against potential corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:07 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a historic moment for Jharkhand, Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister once again. This victory marks the first time an incumbent government has returned to power after completing a full term in the state's history. The announcement comes after the JMM-led coalition secured a decisive win in the recent assembly elections, claiming 56 of the 81 seats available.

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo has extended best wishes to Soren, emphasizing hopes for a tenure focused on development while learning from previous corruption issues. Deo underlined the need for Soren to build a strong Jharkhand by acknowledging the problems of the past, including corruption allegations that marred the previous administration. He expressed concerns over the past controversies, emphasizing the importance of transparency moving forward.

Despite pledging support for the new government, Deo vowed to remain vigilant, acting as a watchdog to ensure transparency and curb any potential corruption. As the JMM takes charge with significant support, the pressure is on Soren to deliver the development that Jharkhand needs. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP-led NDA coalition struggled, securing only 24 seats, a clear indication of the shifting political landscape within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

