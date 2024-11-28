Karnataka Politics: Anticipation Looms Over Cabinet Reshuffle & KPCC Presidency

As Karnataka faces increasing speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting for November 29. However, uncertainty remains on whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will discuss cabinet changes with the party High Command.

Rumors also swirl about a potential shift in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidency, currently held by Deputy CM Shivakumar. Parameshwara clarified the final decision rests with both the Chief Minister and the party High Command, emphasizing his willingness to serve in any capacity as needed.

Addressing the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, Parameshwara mentioned ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta while reiterating the state commitment to its electoral promises. He also defended MLA Gaviyappa's request for constituency funds, underlining the government's determination to uphold its guarantees despite financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)