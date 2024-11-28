Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: Anticipation Looms Over Cabinet Reshuffle & KPCC Presidency

Karnataka's political circles are abuzz with speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle, as the Congress Working Committee meeting approaches. Home Minister G Parameshwara addresses uncertainties regarding the roles of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, while the state's agenda remains focused on fulfilling electoral guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:54 IST
Karnataka Politics: Anticipation Looms Over Cabinet Reshuffle & KPCC Presidency
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Karnataka faces increasing speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting for November 29. However, uncertainty remains on whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will discuss cabinet changes with the party High Command.

Rumors also swirl about a potential shift in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidency, currently held by Deputy CM Shivakumar. Parameshwara clarified the final decision rests with both the Chief Minister and the party High Command, emphasizing his willingness to serve in any capacity as needed.

Addressing the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, Parameshwara mentioned ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta while reiterating the state commitment to its electoral promises. He also defended MLA Gaviyappa's request for constituency funds, underlining the government's determination to uphold its guarantees despite financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024