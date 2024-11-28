Karnataka Congress Leadership in Flux: Speculations on KPCC Presidency and Cabinet Reshuffle
Karnataka's political scene is abuzz with speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle and the changing of the state Congress president. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed talks, with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar completing four years as KPCC president. Key decisions are expected following upcoming Congress meetings in Delhi.
Tumult in Karnataka's political arena continues as speculation mounts over a potential cabinet reshuffle and a change in the state's Congress presidency. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the circulating talks, emphasizing that the party's high command will make the final decision.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has served as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for four years, remains in his post on an extension. Both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are traveling to Delhi for a major Congress meeting where crucial decisions could be made.
Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi emerged as a possible contender for the KPCC presidency. With Lok Sabha poll results sparking ministerial ambition among MLAs, demand grows for a reshuffle to evaluate and potentially elevate new ministers.
