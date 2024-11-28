Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Leadership in Flux: Speculations on KPCC Presidency and Cabinet Reshuffle

Karnataka's political scene is abuzz with speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle and the changing of the state Congress president. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed talks, with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar completing four years as KPCC president. Key decisions are expected following upcoming Congress meetings in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:45 IST
Karnataka Congress Leadership in Flux: Speculations on KPCC Presidency and Cabinet Reshuffle
  • Country:
  • India

Tumult in Karnataka's political arena continues as speculation mounts over a potential cabinet reshuffle and a change in the state's Congress presidency. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the circulating talks, emphasizing that the party's high command will make the final decision.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has served as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for four years, remains in his post on an extension. Both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are traveling to Delhi for a major Congress meeting where crucial decisions could be made.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi emerged as a possible contender for the KPCC presidency. With Lok Sabha poll results sparking ministerial ambition among MLAs, demand grows for a reshuffle to evaluate and potentially elevate new ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024