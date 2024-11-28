Left Menu

Former Warlord and Political Kingmaker Prince Johnson Passes Away at 72

Prince Johnson, a former Liberian warlord known for the brutal killing of President Samuel Doe and later prominent as a political figure, has died at 72. Johnson was involved in Liberia's civil wars, resulting in significant casualties. Despite his involvement in war crimes, he became an influential senator.

Updated: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST
Prince Johnson, the infamous former Liberian warlord known for his role in the brutal murder of ex-President Samuel Doe, has died at age 72. Johnson transitioned from a warlord to a political figure, serving as a senator and influencing key presidential elections in Liberia.

Throughout Liberia's devastating civil wars from 1989 to 2003, over 200,000 lives were lost and more than a million were displaced. Johnson's notoriety rose due to a notorious 1990 video showing the torture and execution of Doe, a moment he later expressed regret for.

Despite being among those recommended for war crimes prosecution, Johnson never faced trial. Instead, he entered politics, assuming a senatorial role in Nimba county in 2006. His political influence extended to supporting presidential candidates, including former presidents Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and George Weah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

