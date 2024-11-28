Ajit Pawar's Ambitious Bid: NCP Eyes Delhi Assembly after Maharashtra Triumph
Ajit Pawar, NCP chief, plans to contest the Delhi assembly elections to regain national party status after his party's success in Maharashtra elections. Pawar dismissed allegations of EVM misuse, emphasizing NCP's unity with the MahaYuti alliance. The NCP aims to recover its national party tag lost in 2022.
In the wake of a successful Maharashtra election, NCP chief Ajit Pawar declared plans for his party to contest the Delhi assembly elections, aiming to reclaim the national party status.
At a felictiaion ceremony in the national capital, Pawar dismissed opposition claims of EVM misuse during Maharashtra elections, asserting the MahaYuti alliance's unity.
Despite previous success in other states with EVMs, opposition parties demand a return to ballot papers, which Pawar rebukes, affirming NCP's focus on Delhi assembly elections after alliance's strong Maharashtra win.
