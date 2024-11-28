High-Stakes Talks: Maharashtra Power Pact in Progress
Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda in Delhi, ahead of crucial Mahayuti coalition talks. Shinde assured cooperation, emphasizing his commitment to decisions made by Prime Minister Modi and Shah regarding state governance.
In a significant development, outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night. This meeting precedes crucial discussions of the Mahayuti coalition on the state's power-sharing agreement.
Having traveled straight from Mumbai, Shinde joined Amit Shah at his Krishna Menon Marg residence in New Delhi, where BJP President J P Nadda was already present. The meeting sets the stage for pivotal talks about Maharashtra's political future.
Expectations rise as Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are set to join the dialogue soon. In a statement, Shinde assured that he would not hinder government formation, expressing his intent to align with the choices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
