Unleashing Diplomacy: The Sochi Dog Incident

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed long-standing claims about his use of a black labrador to unsettle German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a 2007 meeting. The incident, widely reported, is recounted in Merkel's new memoir, 'Freedom', where she describes the unsettling event in Sochi.

Merkel revealed that she had previously requested not to have Putin's dog present, due to her fear of dogs. While Putin complied during a 2006 meeting by offering her a stuffed toy dog, the following year saw his labrador roam too close for comfort, leaving Merkel visibly tense.

Putin claimed ignorance of Merkel's fear during a press conference, stating he had intended to create a comfortable atmosphere and, if aware, would have acted differently. Reiterating his apology, Putin expressed regret, insisting the action was not intentional. Merkel has characterized the experience as an ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)