Taiwanese President's Pacific Tour Sparks Tensions with China

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is scheduled to make stopovers in Hawaii and Guam during his upcoming trip to the South Pacific, a move likely to draw objection from China.

Departing Taiwan on Saturday, President Lai will visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, which are among the few remaining formal diplomatic allies of Taiwan.

These stopovers are anticipated to escalate tensions with Beijing, which objects to any attempts by Taiwan to enhance diplomatic ties and views such actions as a violation of its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)