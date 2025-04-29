Left Menu

Leopard's Midnight Visit: Policeman's Cool Reaction Praised

A leopard wandered into the Naduvattam police station, prompting a swift but calm reaction from a policeman who closed the door after the animal left. The state's Additional Chief Secretary, Supriya Sahu, praised the officer's composure. The incident was captured on CCTV and shared widely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:22 IST
Leopard's Midnight Visit: Policeman's Cool Reaction Praised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a leopard strolled into the Naduvattam police station in Nilgiris late Monday night. Captured on CCTV, the incident showcased the impressive composure of a policeman on duty who quickly secured the premises after the animal exited.

The video of the encounter shows the leopard nonchalantly exploring the police station before deciding to leave. Following its departure, the officer efficiently closed the doors and notified forest officials, ensuring no harm was done to the feline or the personnel present.

The swift and calm response by the policeman garnered praise from Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu. Sahu highlighted the incident on social media, appreciating the officer's presence of mind and lauding the peaceful return of the leopard to its natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025