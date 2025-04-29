Leopard's Midnight Visit: Policeman's Cool Reaction Praised

In a surprising turn of events, a leopard strolled into the Naduvattam police station in Nilgiris late Monday night. Captured on CCTV, the incident showcased the impressive composure of a policeman on duty who quickly secured the premises after the animal exited.

The video of the encounter shows the leopard nonchalantly exploring the police station before deciding to leave. Following its departure, the officer efficiently closed the doors and notified forest officials, ensuring no harm was done to the feline or the personnel present.

The swift and calm response by the policeman garnered praise from Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu. Sahu highlighted the incident on social media, appreciating the officer's presence of mind and lauding the peaceful return of the leopard to its natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)