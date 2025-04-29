Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan Strays Across Border

Congress demands clarity from the Centre on actions taken for the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, detained by Pakistan Rangers after crossing the border. Sahu strayed inadvertently while escorting farmers near Punjab's Ferozepur. With relations tense post-Pahalgam attack, families await updates on the negotiation talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:20 IST
The Congress on Tuesday posed a critical question to the Centre concerning the steps being taken for the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan.

Sahu was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he was found in a farm field near Punjab's Ferozepur on April 23, sparking concerns amid ongoing border tensions.

Head of Congress' media and publicity, Pawan Khera, highlighted the urgency as six days have passed without concrete updates on Sahu's status. The incident has further strained relations following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

