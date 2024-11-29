Transport Minister Resigns Amid Phone Controversy

Louise Haigh, Britain's transport minister, has resigned after confessing to misleading the police about a work phone she claimed was stolen in 2013. This development presents another challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose administration has faced declining approval ratings.

In a letter dated Thursday, Nov. 28, addressed to Starmer, Haigh revealed that she initially reported the theft of her mobile during a mugging in 2013, only to find it later at her residence. She believes her resignation will minimize distractions from the government's work and policy commitments.

Starmer extended his gratitude to Haigh for her dedication to the transport agenda and acknowledged her reasoning. This resignation marks the first within Starmer's cabinet, already under scrutiny for its handling of finances and donations.

