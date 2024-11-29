Left Menu

Australia's Pioneering Move: The Under-16 Social Media Ban

In response to growing concerns about teenagers' mental health issues linked to social media, Australia has enacted the first national ban for under-16s. Prompted by influence from social psychologist Jonathan Haidt's book, political figures took swift action, leading to a nationwide consensus in support of this measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:37 IST
Australia has taken historic legislative steps to protect young people by imposing the world's first nationwide social media ban on users under 16. This move comes after years of growing concern over social media's impact on teenagers' mental health.

The initiative, sparked by South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and influenced by Jonathan Haidt's best-selling book 'The Anxious Generation', found strong support from both government leaders and the public. According to a YouGov survey, 77% of Australians back the ban, reflecting a strong consensus in favor of protecting youths.

Despite opposition from social media companies and debate over free speech and privacy, the legislation was passed by the Australian federal parliament. It ensures that platforms are accountable for restricting underage access, marking a significant political and social milestone in the regulation of digital environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

