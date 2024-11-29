Australia's Pioneering Move: The Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia has taken historic legislative steps to protect young people by imposing the world's first nationwide social media ban on users under 16. This move comes after years of growing concern over social media's impact on teenagers' mental health.

The initiative, sparked by South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and influenced by Jonathan Haidt's best-selling book 'The Anxious Generation', found strong support from both government leaders and the public. According to a YouGov survey, 77% of Australians back the ban, reflecting a strong consensus in favor of protecting youths.

Despite opposition from social media companies and debate over free speech and privacy, the legislation was passed by the Australian federal parliament. It ensures that platforms are accountable for restricting underage access, marking a significant political and social milestone in the regulation of digital environments.

