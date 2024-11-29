Taiwan Tensions: China Warns US Amid Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour

China has called on the United States to exercise 'utmost caution' regarding its relations with Taiwan, ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which includes visits to Hawaii and Guam. Taiwan remains a contentious issue, with China claiming it as its own territory.

Lai's week-long trip, which starts Saturday, will include stops in Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Palau, and the U.S. territory of Guam. These visits stir tensions, as China is against any foreign engagements with Taiwan's leadership.

In Beijing, Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, urged the U.S. to oppose Taiwan's independence and support China's reunification efforts. Anticipating possible military drills, Taiwan prepares for potential Chinese military response to the tour.

