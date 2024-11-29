Left Menu

Taiwan Tensions: China Warns US Amid Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour

China has warned the United States to handle Taiwan relations cautiously, as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te begins a tour to Hawaii, Guam, and Pacific allies. China opposes any U.S. involvement in Taiwan, claiming it disrupts peace. Meanwhile, Taiwan asserts its independence despite China's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:51 IST
Taiwan Tensions: China Warns US Amid Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

China has called on the United States to exercise 'utmost caution' regarding its relations with Taiwan, ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which includes visits to Hawaii and Guam. Taiwan remains a contentious issue, with China claiming it as its own territory.

Lai's week-long trip, which starts Saturday, will include stops in Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Palau, and the U.S. territory of Guam. These visits stir tensions, as China is against any foreign engagements with Taiwan's leadership.

In Beijing, Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, urged the U.S. to oppose Taiwan's independence and support China's reunification efforts. Anticipating possible military drills, Taiwan prepares for potential Chinese military response to the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024