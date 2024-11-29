Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Decision Imminent as Mahayuti Alliance Convenes

The Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP leaders, is on the cusp of deciding Maharashtra's next Chief Minister. Meetings in Delhi, described as positive, have set the stage for clarity within days. Key leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, are instrumental in this decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:55 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Mahayuti alliance intensifies discussions over the selection of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai described the recent meetings in Delhi as 'positive.' He anticipates a resolution on the state cabinet appointments within the next one to two days.

Commenting on the latest meeting involving key alliance figures, including BJP's Amit Shah and JP Nadda, Desai noted the focus was on dissecting the electoral victory, campaign strategies, and the forthcoming government's structure. 'A final decision is expected soon,' he remarked.

Earlier, prominent figures like Eknath Shinde, NCP's Ajit Pawar, and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, convened with Shah and Nadda to mull over the formation of a new government. Desai emphasized that Shiv Sena's viewpoints have been conveyed to the senior Mahayuti leaders, suggesting that a draft document could soon outline government formation strategies.

Eknath Shinde reiterated his commitment, stating that the concept of 'Ladla Bhai' is of utmost importance, dispelling any doubts concerning the Chief Minister role. He expressed unwavering allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions, promising no personal hindrance to the governmental process.

Supporting Shinde's sentiments, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the absence of internal rifts within the Mahayuti coalition and expressed confidence that a decision on the Chief Minister position would be finalized shortly after consulting with top leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

