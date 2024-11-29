Congress MP Slams BJP Minister Amid Gandhi Family's Parliamentary Saga

In a heated exchange, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticized Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday, accusing him of displaying 'loyalty to the BJP' with remarks concerning Priyanka Gandhi's election to the Lok Sabha. Aujla asserted that the Gandhis have been elected by the people, contrasting Bittu's political journey.

Aujla further scrutinized Bittu's political lineage, suggesting that his shift to the BJP is an attempt to secure favor and a potential cabinet post. In his retort, Aujla highlighted Bittu's familial political ties, stating that his relatives have historically held ministerial positions and questioned his current motives.

Earlier, Ravneet Singh Bittu had commented on the Gandhi family, implying satisfaction in their collective presence in Parliament, with Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha and Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Bittu's remarks pointed to Congress's perceived focus on the Gandhi family.

Priyanka Gandhi, upon her Lok Sabha entry, prioritized national issues and upholding the Constitution, a sentiment echoed by Sonia Gandhi following Priyanka's bypoll victory in Wayanad. The significant electoral margin reaffirmed Congress's stronghold in the region, where Priyanka faced competition from BJP and CPI candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)