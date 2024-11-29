Opposition Walkout: Delhi Assembly's Heated Winter Session

The Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced with tension as BJP MLAs, under the leadership of Vijender Gupta, exited the House in protest. This walkout occurred shortly after the session's initiation on Friday.

The protest was primarily driven by the assembly's rejection of a Question Hour, leaving the opposition unable to question the government directly. The BJP accused the AAP government of silencing dissenting voices, despite having accepted their notices for discussion under Rule 280.

Among the issues the opposition sought to discuss were expenditures on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, voter ID allocations to Rohingyas, and unaddressed CAG reports. Gupta emphasized that such actions infringe on legislative rights and promised that voters are disenchanted with the ruling AAP, signaling potential electoral consequences.

