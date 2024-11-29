Modi Slams Opposition's Quest for Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of consistently spreading propaganda against the BJP-led central government. Modi lambasted the opposition while addressing BJP party workers, asserting that their sole objective is to mislead the public to seize power.

In a pointed remark clearly aimed at opposition parties, Modi stated, 'Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade.' He emphasized the BJP's dedicated efforts in developing Odisha, even when the party lacked power in the eastern state.

Modi celebrated the BJP's unexpected victories in Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra elections. He cited political analysts' dismissal of the BJP's prospects in these regions as evidence of the opposition's misguided assumptions about the party's strength and its committed workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)