Modi Slams Opposition's Quest for Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties for allegedly propagating against the BJP-led government. He accused them of misleading people to gain power. Modi highlighted the BJP's commitment to Odisha's development and celebrated recent election successes in Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra as evidence of the party's strength.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of consistently spreading propaganda against the BJP-led central government. Modi lambasted the opposition while addressing BJP party workers, asserting that their sole objective is to mislead the public to seize power.
In a pointed remark clearly aimed at opposition parties, Modi stated, 'Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade.' He emphasized the BJP's dedicated efforts in developing Odisha, even when the party lacked power in the eastern state.
Modi celebrated the BJP's unexpected victories in Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra elections. He cited political analysts' dismissal of the BJP's prospects in these regions as evidence of the opposition's misguided assumptions about the party's strength and its committed workers.
