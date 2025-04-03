Development Stalled: MLA Accuses Maharashtra Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil has leveled accusations against the Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, for halting development projects in Dharashiv district. The projects, valued at over Rs 250 crore, had previously received administrative sanction.

Despite Chief Minister Fadnavis's assertion that he wouldn't stop ongoing development changes, as was allegedly done under Uddhav Thackeray, Patil claims no progress has been made. A directive to pause these projects was recently issued to the Dharashiv district collector.

In a pointed critique, Patil highlighted unfulfilled election promises of transformation in the region. He warns of electoral repercussions, emphasizing the government's obligation to push forward with development in aspirational districts like Dharashiv, which he says is currently experiencing stalled progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)