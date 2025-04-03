Left Menu

Development Stalled: MLA Accuses Maharashtra Government

Kailas Patil, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has accused Maharashtra's government of stalling development projects in Dharashiv district worth over Rs 250 crore despite administrative approval. Alleging political hypocrisy, Patil criticized Chief Minister Fadnavis for not advancing development projects, promising that the locals will respond to this neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:45 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil has leveled accusations against the Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, for halting development projects in Dharashiv district. The projects, valued at over Rs 250 crore, had previously received administrative sanction.

Despite Chief Minister Fadnavis's assertion that he wouldn't stop ongoing development changes, as was allegedly done under Uddhav Thackeray, Patil claims no progress has been made. A directive to pause these projects was recently issued to the Dharashiv district collector.

In a pointed critique, Patil highlighted unfulfilled election promises of transformation in the region. He warns of electoral repercussions, emphasizing the government's obligation to push forward with development in aspirational districts like Dharashiv, which he says is currently experiencing stalled progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

