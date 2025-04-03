Development Stalled: MLA Accuses Maharashtra Government
Kailas Patil, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has accused Maharashtra's government of stalling development projects in Dharashiv district worth over Rs 250 crore despite administrative approval. Alleging political hypocrisy, Patil criticized Chief Minister Fadnavis for not advancing development projects, promising that the locals will respond to this neglect.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil has leveled accusations against the Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, for halting development projects in Dharashiv district. The projects, valued at over Rs 250 crore, had previously received administrative sanction.
Despite Chief Minister Fadnavis's assertion that he wouldn't stop ongoing development changes, as was allegedly done under Uddhav Thackeray, Patil claims no progress has been made. A directive to pause these projects was recently issued to the Dharashiv district collector.
In a pointed critique, Patil highlighted unfulfilled election promises of transformation in the region. He warns of electoral repercussions, emphasizing the government's obligation to push forward with development in aspirational districts like Dharashiv, which he says is currently experiencing stalled progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Won't tolerate attacks on police personnel, will take strict action: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence.
Shiv Sena's Bold Stance Against Kunal Kamra's Parody
Eknath Shinde Emphasizes Shiv Sena's Dedication to Grassroots
Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Clash Over Comedian Kunal Kamra's Comments