PM Modi's Haryana Visit: Development Projects and Wrestling Achievements Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to Haryana on the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, marking his presence by inaugurating several development projects. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that PM Modi will officiate the launch of air travel services from Hisar Airport. Additionally, in Yamunanagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new 800-MW thermal power plant, furthering the state's infrastructure growth.

Furthermore, Haryana has been in the spotlight in the sporting realm. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently met with Asian Wrestling Championship medalists Manisha Bhanwala, Reetika Hooda, and Muskan Nandal, alongside their coach Mandeep, to honor their accomplishments. Olympian and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt was also in attendance. In his congratulations shared via his official X handle, Saini praised the athletes and expressed optimism for their bright futures in the wrestling domain.

