PM Modi's Haryana Visit: Development Projects and Wrestling Achievements Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, inaugurating key development projects and advancing air travel services at Hisar Airport. Meanwhile, Haryana's wrestling champions, congratulated by CM Nayab Singh Saini, have achieved remarkable success at the Asian Wrestling Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to Haryana on the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, marking his presence by inaugurating several development projects. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that PM Modi will officiate the launch of air travel services from Hisar Airport. Additionally, in Yamunanagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new 800-MW thermal power plant, furthering the state's infrastructure growth.

On April 14, the importance of PM Modi's Haryana tour is underlined by the simultaneous celebration of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti. Besides boosting air travel with new services from Hisar Airport, the visit also emphasizes energy development through the Yamunanagar 800-MW power plant initiative, drawing attention to nationwide energy needs.

Furthermore, Haryana has been in the spotlight in the sporting realm. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently met with Asian Wrestling Championship medalists Manisha Bhanwala, Reetika Hooda, and Muskan Nandal, alongside their coach Mandeep, to honor their accomplishments. Olympian and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt was also in attendance. In his congratulations shared via his official X handle, Saini praised the athletes and expressed optimism for their bright futures in the wrestling domain.

