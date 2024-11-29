Health Concerns, Not Political Turmoil: Shinde's Satara Visit Clarified
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant clarified that Eknath Shinde's visit to his village in Satara was due to health issues and not political dissatisfaction. Despite Shinde's absence, the BJP-led government formation in Maharashtra is expected soon after the Maharashtra assembly election results.
In the midst of speculations surrounding Eknath Shinde's absence, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant clarified that the caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister's visit to his native village was due to health concerns, not political dissatisfaction.
Samant reported that Shinde, who was unwell during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, remains committed to the BJP's decision on government formation. Meanwhile, delayed discussions among Mahayuti allies have prompted suggestions of alternative meeting formats like video conferencing.
The BJP is poised to finalize its legislative leader shortly, paving the way for new governance. Samant urged the Opposition to self-reflect on election outcomes rather than criticize the Mahayuti alliance over formation delays.
