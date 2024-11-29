WTO Chief Ready for Creative Collaboration with Trump Administration
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the World Trade Organization chief, expressed her readiness to work with the incoming Trump administration. She emphasizes a constructive and creative approach to address future challenges in the global trading system, while reserving comments on Trump's tariff warnings without concrete details.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, leader of the World Trade Organization, expressed her openness to collaborating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration on Friday.
Reappointed for a second term, Okonjo-Iweala advocates for a "constructive and creative" strategy in tackling issues faced by the global trading community.
Without precise information on proposed tariffs, she refrained from commenting on potential impacts, emphasizing a need for clarity before making any statements.
