WTO Chief Ready for Creative Collaboration with Trump Administration

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, leader of the World Trade Organization, expressed her openness to collaborating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration on Friday.

Reappointed for a second term, Okonjo-Iweala advocates for a "constructive and creative" strategy in tackling issues faced by the global trading community.

Without precise information on proposed tariffs, she refrained from commenting on potential impacts, emphasizing a need for clarity before making any statements.

