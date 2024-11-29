Left Menu

WTO Chief Ready for Creative Collaboration with Trump Administration

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the World Trade Organization chief, expressed her readiness to work with the incoming Trump administration. She emphasizes a constructive and creative approach to address future challenges in the global trading system, while reserving comments on Trump's tariff warnings without concrete details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:54 IST
WTO Chief Ready for Creative Collaboration with Trump Administration
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, leader of the World Trade Organization, expressed her openness to collaborating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration on Friday.

Reappointed for a second term, Okonjo-Iweala advocates for a "constructive and creative" strategy in tackling issues faced by the global trading community.

Without precise information on proposed tariffs, she refrained from commenting on potential impacts, emphasizing a need for clarity before making any statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024