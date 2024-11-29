Starmer Swiftly Replaces Haigh Amid Cabinet Controversy

In a rapid move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Heidi Alexander as the new transport minister. The appointment follows the resignation of Louise Haigh, the youngest cabinet member, who admitted to a past offence related to misleading the police regarding a 'stolen' mobile phone.

Just hours after Haigh stepped down, Starmer sought to shift focus away from yet another setback for his leadership. This comes as his Labour Party faces declining approval ratings post-July elections, amidst unpopular tax hikes affecting businesses, farmers, and pensioners, raising critical questions about judgment and governance.

Conservative Party representatives critiqued Starmer's choice to have initially appointed Haigh, underscoring the need for transparency. Starmer's administration continues to face backlash over its economic policies, especially inheritance tax changes and the largest tax increases in recent history. Haigh expressed her regret over what she termed a "genuine mistake," hoping to minimize distractions for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)