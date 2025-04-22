US Vice President Praises India's PM: A 'Special' Leader with Enviable Approval Ratings

US Vice President JD Vance lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, hailing him as a 'special person' with outstanding approval ratings that he admitted made him envious.

During his four-day visit to India, Vance, along with his family, attended a dinner hosted by Modi, where they discussed India-US energy collaborations and praised Modi's negotiating prowess, crucial for India's industrial strength.

The visit follows recent US tariff tensions. However, both nations are now engaging in talks to finalize a bilateral trade agreement aimed at resolving market access and tariff concerns, reflecting a shift towards cooperative economic relations.

