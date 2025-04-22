Left Menu

US Vice President Praises India's PM: A 'Special' Leader with Enviable Approval Ratings

US Vice President JD Vance showered praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a 'special person' with enviable approval ratings. During his visit, Vance discussed India-US energy ties, dinner at Modi's residence, and negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement amidst previously strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:16 IST
US Vice President Praises India's PM: A 'Special' Leader with Enviable Approval Ratings
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, hailing him as a 'special person' with outstanding approval ratings that he admitted made him envious.

During his four-day visit to India, Vance, along with his family, attended a dinner hosted by Modi, where they discussed India-US energy collaborations and praised Modi's negotiating prowess, crucial for India's industrial strength.

The visit follows recent US tariff tensions. However, both nations are now engaging in talks to finalize a bilateral trade agreement aimed at resolving market access and tariff concerns, reflecting a shift towards cooperative economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025